Rajasthan Police go Mission Mangal way to advise road safety

Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) Close on the heels of the Mumbai police using the newly launched trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Mangal’ to create interesting memes discouraging drunken driving and spread road safety awareness, the Rajasthan Police have followed the suit using the film star’s meme on the dialogue, “Puri duniya se kaho copy that”

In its official tweet account, the police said, “Wear #helmet & #seatbelt while driving & follow #TrafficRules! And @akshaykumar would say Copy That!’ We join him in this chorus of #MissionMangal.”

The trailer of ‘Mission Mangal’, launched two days back, highlights the challenges scientists, limited in number, went through. However, by dint of strong will power, they launched the Mars Orbiter Mission.

At the end of the trailer, a beaming Akshay Kumar shouts: “Puri duniya se kaho copy that’.

The Rajasthan Police have used it to share message on traffic rules. A picture of Akshay Kumar with a caption has been posted along with the hashtag #FridayThoughts, #MissionMangal and TrafficRules.

Within no time, the message went viral and attracted interesting comments. One netizen tweeted: “Please ask to ur all policeman to don’t take bribe and respect citizen improve ur behaviour with complainer and then @akshaykumarA whould say ‘copy That’.”

The Fox star Hindi twitter handle said, “We are on board for this #MissionInspire! Thank you for the support.”

The film, which stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu,, Nithya Menon, Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi, revolves around the Mars Orbiter Mission.

— IANS

arc/pcj