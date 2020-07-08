Rajasthan police on alert over Vikas Dubey entering state

Jaipur, July 8 (IANS) Rajasthan police are on alert mode with the possibility of gangster Vikas Dubey entering the state, officials said.

“As Rajasthan is connected to Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh with borders, there are possibilities of the dreadful criminal making an inter-state movement, we have put our teams on alert mode,” said Alwar SP Tejawani Gautam.

The Uttar Pradesh police are on its toes in search of Dubey who shot dead eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3.

Thereafter, reports have been pouring in about Dubey’s presence somewhere in and around the NCR.

Rajasthan’s Alwar and Mewat regions also come under NCR and have been in news for all the wrong reasons.

“Hence, we are working on the theory of ‘prevention is better than cure’ and have deputed teams on Haryana borders which are laced with arms and equipment to tackle any situation,” said Gautam.

–IANS

