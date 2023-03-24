: Udaipur Police have registered a case against Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Police has taken this action regarding one of his statements in the religious meeting held in Udaipur on Thursday.

In the Dharmasabha, Shastri called upon the people to install saffron flags in place of green flags which have been put up at the Kumbhalgarh fort in Rajsamand district.

The police have considered it an incitement of religious violence. Taking cognizance of his statement, a case was registered at Hathipol police station in the city. Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said that his statement is provocative and controversial.

Police officials said  Pandit Dhirendra Shastri used inflammatory words which increased disputes between communities. After this statement, on Thursday night some youths also tried to create mischief at Kumbhalgarh Fort. Out of these 5 youths have been arrested. A case has been registered against all of them at Kelwada police station.

