Rajasthan police have released pictures of eight out of nine accused reportedly involved in the killing of two men from Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

The police so far have arrested one accused Rinku Saini, while eight accused are still absconding. The Mahindra Scorpio vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered from a cow shelter in Haryana’s Jind.

The police said that Saini was arrested under the case registered at Gopalgarh police station of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Saini, during interrogation, gave certain clues on the basis of which, eight accused have been identified and raids were conducted in many districts of Haryana to nab the absconding accused.

According to the police, accused Anil and Shrikant are residents of Nuh, while Kalu Kaithal, Monu Rana, Vikas Jind, Shashikant Karnal and Gogi are from Bhiwani.

The raids are being conducted by three teams of Rajasthan police in collaboration with the Haryana police.

Several important clues have come out of the interrogation of accused Saini, officials asserted, adding that the police conducted raids in Haryana’s Jind on the basis of these clues and recovered the vehicle from a cow shed.

This was reportedly the same vehicle in which victims – Junaid (35) and Nasir (28) – were taken to Bhiwani after being beaten up. According to the police, traces of blood have also been found on the seat of the vehicle.

Officials said that samples of both the skeletons found in the Bolero vehicle and blood traces on the recovered Scorpio vehicle have been collected. Further actions will be taken once the report from the collected samples comes.

Interestingly, the name of Monu Manesar, about whom there has been maximum uproar since last one week, has not emerged in the initial investigation by Rajasthan Police.

Even, the eight pictures released by the Rajasthan police do not comprise the picture of Monu Manesar.

The deceased Junaid and Nasir were residents of Ghatmika village of Rajasthan’s Bharpur district. The village is near the Haryana border.

Junaid’s cousin Ismail had lodged a case of kidnapping and assault of both at Gopalgarh police station (Bharatpur) on February 15. On the next day, the charred bodies of both Junaid and Nasir were found in a Bolero vehicle in Loharu town of Bhiwani district in Haryana.

