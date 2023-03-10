INDIA

Rajasthan Police take BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena in custody

NewsWire
0
0

After removing the widows of Pulwama martyrs from the protest site in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Police took BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Kirodi Lal Meena, into custody.

However, police officials have maintained silence in the matter.

Meena, meanwhile, accused the police of manhandling him.

On the other hand, Meena’s team said that his health deteriorated during police custody.

The BJP MP was severly injured so he was first taken to Govindgarh community health centre for treatment, following which he was later referred to the SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

At the same time, as soon as the news of his arrest spread, Meena’s supporters started taking to the streets.

During the protest, the Jaipur-Agra national highway and the Lalsot-Dausa highway were blocked.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, said that the BJP will protest on Saturday against the misbehaviour with the Rajya Sabha MP.

As soon as Meena was brought to SMS hospital, hundreds of his supporters also reached there and people started creating ruckus outside demanding to enter inside the hospital.

Rathore also reached the SMS hospital to meet the Rajya Sabha MP.

The Deputy Opposition leader said, “Whatever the police did to Meena, it was done at the behest of the State Home Minister and the State Home Minister is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.”

Rathore added: “BJP leaders will hold a meeting on March 11 at 11 a.m. in the party state office. After this further strategy will be decided. More than 50 people misbehaved with Meena.”

BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said that police lathi-charged Meena’s supporters which is wrong.

20230310-214602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rohit Shetty set to make biopic on Mumbai top cop Rakesh...

    Construction of Shri Krishna Ayush University to start soon

    TN withdraws order for compulsory vaccination to enter temples

    In UP’s Farrukhabad, ‘jail ka khana’ gets 5-star FSSAI rating