Hitting back at Rajasthan Congress in- charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioning the Pulwama attack, BJP state president Satish Poonia said Randhawa has insulted the martyrs of the country and also the entire nation by insulting the dignity of the post of Prime Minister.

“Randhawa’s statement matches the views of his Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and it’s the same way he tries to defame the country’s image after travelling abroad,” said Poonia.

This is the nature of the Congress party, to repeatedly insult martyrdom, insult the country and to insult the dignity of the country’s democracy, he said.

He added, “Mr Randhawa, martyrdom is never politics, so it should not be forgotten that the martyrs did not do politics for the freedom of the country, but they helped in getting freedom by sacrificing their lives.”

If someone protects democracy in the country, then all those soldiers inside and outside the border of the country protect the country.

I think that the statement of Randhawa depicts the character of the Congress, in which the flurry of statements of the Congress leaders are coming against the country, against the army and against martyrdom, he added.

