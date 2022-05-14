Rajasthan is reeling under a severe heat wave as nearly all its districts have registered a temperature above 45 degrees in the last 24 hours.

As many as 13 of the 33 districts have witnessed a temperature of 47 degrees and above in the last 24 hours, leaving the people confined to their houses to avoid the scorching sun.

Sri Ganganagar registered the highest temperature of 48.1 degrees in the state while Karauli and Baran came in second with 47.8 degrees, making them the three hottest places in the state.

Pilani registered 47.7 degrees while Jaisalmer had 47.5 degrees, Bikaner had 47.4 degrees, Dholpur had 47.6 degrees, Bundi had 47 degrees, Kota had 47.2 degrees and Hanumangarh had 47.1 degrees temperature.

The IMD has predicted winds around Jaipur after 24 hours, which will bring some respite as the temperature will come down by two to three degrees celsius.

