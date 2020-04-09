Rajasthan reports record 98 new cases, total now 561

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan on Friday reported 98 corona cases, including 53 in Jaipur, taking the total number to 561 with total eight deaths so far, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

“A total of 53 samples from Jaipur tested positive on Friday, taking the cumulative number in the city to 221. All samples were collected during house to house survey in the containment zone in Ramganj area,” he said.

The other cases included 12 from Banswara, nine in Jodhpur, eight in Jaisalmer, three in Jhalawad, two in Kota, and one each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Dausa.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma assured people that they should not be disturbed with the increasing number of patients testing positive. “The more investigations are done and positive patients are known, the sooner you will be able to control the epidemic,” he added.

He said that the entire focus is on getting more and more testing done, adding that He in the video conferencing meet with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day, the Centre was requested to send 10 lakh rapid testing kits soon, so that the investigations can gain more momentum.

The Centre and the state are fighting Corona together, he added.

Sharma also said that there is geographical disparity in both Bhilwara and Ramganj area here, and in such a situation, the government is working on a special model for Ramganj according to local needs. “The entire region is divided into 30 clusters extensive sampling work is on to find out the gravity. The more testing there is in the area, the sooner the corona spread can be controlled.”

He also disclosed that most of the corona cases in the state are people from 21 to 40 years of age, adding that people of this age have strong body resistance and are more likely to convert from positive to negative. He said that only 13.5 per cent cases are people between 60 and 80 years, he said.

A total of eight deaths have been reported till date out of which two each are from Bhilwara and Jaipur, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Alwar and Jodhpur.

–IANS

arc/vd