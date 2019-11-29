Rajasthan Royals’ pre-season camp gets underway with 8 Indian stars

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals’ Indian cricketers have gathered at their new training facility at Talegaon in Nagpur to participate in the first pre-season camp ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Eight Indian cricketers who are part of the Rajasthan Royals’ squad for the upcoming season will undergo training for three days under the watchful eyes of Head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha supported by batting coach Amol Mazumdar, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and UK Academy Director Sid Lahiri.

The Indian cricketers present at the camp are Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag and Ankit Rajpoot.

“This camp is an opportunity to review the level of development of our players over the last 7 months. We will be reviewing both their technical and physical progress to set clear plans for the build up to the IPL. Furthermore after the trading window this will be an extremely beneficial few days to integrate our new players into the Royals Family and get a closer look at their outstanding skills.” said Bharucha.

Over the course of three days, the boys will sweat it out in open net sessions, followed by match scenarios. Coaches will be spending time with players sharing development plans with each one of them to help them prepare for the season.

The new training facility includes a full ground with the same soil used in Jaipur to aid preparation. The Royals physiotherapist John Gloster is also a part of this camp to ensure the fitness and energy levels of the players is measured and tested, along with a review of their nutrition.

