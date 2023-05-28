The suspended government school vice-principal, who was arrested in connection with the

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teacher recruitment paper leak case and is lodged in Udaipur jail, has reportedly been “promoted” to principal level.

Anil Kumar Meena alias Sher Singh was nabbed from Odisha by a team of special operations group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police.

While Education Department officials did not confirm the development, the office of BJP MP Kirodilal Meena, while talking to IANS, claimed that Anil Kumar Meena was promoted in the recently released promotion list of the state government.

The BJP MP has been staging many protests against the paper leaks and has given vital clues to the state government about Anil Kumar Meena.

Rajasthan police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information regarding Anil Kumar Meena after which he was arrested.

20230528-160005