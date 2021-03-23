The COVID numbers in Rajasthan have multiplied by six times since the beginning of March, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

On March 2, a total of 102 new cases were registered in the state and 20 days later, on Monday the number was 602. Five deaths were also reported — 2 each in Udaipur and Chittaurgarh and one in Jaipur, the highest reported after two months.

The state capital, Jaipur, registered 148 fresh cases which were the highest since December 25. Besides Jaipur, Kota registered 79 cases, Jodhpur had 53 cases, Udaipur had 47 cases, Dungarpur had 44 cases, Chittaurgarh and Bhilwara had 28 cases each, Rajsamand had 34, Sirohi had 19, Pratapgarh had 15, Alwar had 14, Banswara had 12, Ajmer had 11 cases.

The active cases in Rajasthan have increased to 4,006 with the highest number reported in Jaipur, which is 838. Also, five deaths in the state have been reported after two months.

Looking at the surging figures, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has warned the people to follow all corona guidelines or else strict decisions will have to be taken.

In his tweet, he said, “On March 11, there were 203 COVID patients in the state while by March 22, this number surged to 602. In 11 days, COVID numbers increased to three times. The situation can turn worse if carelessness continues. So wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing,” he added.

The CM said that the state government wants to check the Covid spread with the public’s help and not by strict decisions.

–IANS

arc/dpb/bg