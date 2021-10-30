Around 70.41 per cent polling was recorded in two assembly constituencies of Rajasthan — Vallabhnagar and Dhariyawad, in the bypolls held on Saturday. The seats fell vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and BJP’s Gautamlal Meena from Dhariyawad.

In Vallabhnagar, a total of 71.45 per cent voting was reported while in Dhariawad, the voting percentage was 69.38.

A 100-year-old woman Mohini Bai voted in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur, said Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, adding that a total of 638 polling stations were set up in Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats of the state. Out of these, the number of sensitive polling stations was 119, which were monitored through live webcasting, he said.

A total of 16 candidates were in the fray out of which nine were from Vallabhnagar and 7 from Dhariawad.

Gupta informed that a control room was set up by the Election Department to monitor live webcasting, while monitoring was also done at the level of Returning Officer and District Election Officer. This live webcasting was monitored by the Election Commission of India.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that all the guidelines given by the commission were followed for free, fair and peaceful elections at all the polling stations.

