INDIA

Rajasthan shivers amid cold wave

NewsWire
0
0

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state

Fatehpur was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu (-0.7 degree) and Bikaner (1.1 degree).

The Met Department has issued cold wave warnings in Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar, Sikar and Pilani.

While Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees, Jaisalmer logged 3.9 degrees.

Till Friday, Churu had recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which plunged to -0.7 on Saturday.

Similarly in Fatehpur, the temperature dropped from 7.5 degrees to -3.5.

By Friday afternoon, a cold wave effect was underway in the entire north-eastern Rajasthan.

In many districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Dausa, strong cold winds blew, due to which the minimum temperature fell in these cities.

20230114-152604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi slams Congress for ‘insulting’ Sardar Patel

    National Games round-up: Srihari Nataraj finishes campaign with a flourish, claims...

    Assam CM asks BJP leaders to give up their PSO

    New E-com, fashion brands see surge in sales as festive season...