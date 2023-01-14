Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state

Fatehpur was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu (-0.7 degree) and Bikaner (1.1 degree).

The Met Department has issued cold wave warnings in Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar, Sikar and Pilani.

While Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees, Jaisalmer logged 3.9 degrees.

Till Friday, Churu had recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which plunged to -0.7 on Saturday.

Similarly in Fatehpur, the temperature dropped from 7.5 degrees to -3.5.

By Friday afternoon, a cold wave effect was underway in the entire north-eastern Rajasthan.

In many districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Dausa, strong cold winds blew, due to which the minimum temperature fell in these cities.

20230114-152604