An ongoing cold wave in Rajasthan has left the state shivering, with the minimum temperature dipping to under 10 degrees Celsius in many districts, while the maximum hovered at around 20 degrees.

While Churu recorded a freezing low of 0.5 degree Celsius on Monday night, Sikar registered a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, confirmed weather officials.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures in Nagaur was 2.8 degrees Celsius, following by Bikaner and Hanumangarh each at 3.9 degrees; Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees; Alwar 5.3 degrees; and Chittaurgarh 5.5 degrees.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in many districts was under 20 degree Celsius. Alwar and Pilani had a maximum temperature of 17 degrees.

The Met Office said that the weather remained dry in the state, with very dense fog occurring at isolated places.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions were seen at isolated places in northernRajasthan in the last 24 hours.

Also, below normal night temperatures were recorded in Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions.

