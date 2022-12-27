INDIA

Rajasthan shivers as cold wave plunges mercury

NewsWire
0
0

An ongoing cold wave in Rajasthan has left the state shivering, with the minimum temperature dipping to under 10 degrees Celsius in many districts, while the maximum hovered at around 20 degrees.

While Churu recorded a freezing low of 0.5 degree Celsius on Monday night, Sikar registered a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, confirmed weather officials.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures in Nagaur was 2.8 degrees Celsius, following by Bikaner and Hanumangarh each at 3.9 degrees; Sriganganagar 4.8 degrees; Alwar 5.3 degrees; and Chittaurgarh 5.5 degrees.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in many districts was under 20 degree Celsius. Alwar and Pilani had a maximum temperature of 17 degrees.

The Met Office said that the weather remained dry in the state, with very dense fog occurring at isolated places.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions were seen at isolated places in northernRajasthan in the last 24 hours.

Also, below normal night temperatures were recorded in Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions.

20221227-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2023 will be as much of a test for Oppn as...

    House gutted as electric bike explodes in Telangana

    Love Beer? Know all about this drink

    T’gana:BJP candidate in Munugode faces protests