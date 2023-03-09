HEALTHINDIA

Rajasthan: SHO suffers heart attack while on duty, dies

An SHO posted at Bhabru police station in Jaipur Rural, suffered a cardiac arrest while on duty and died at a hospital later.

Atar Singh’s colleagues said that the 54-year-old SHO was posted at Bhabru police station around one-and-a-half years back.

He was completely fit and without any medical history. On March 2, he suddenly collapsed while making a roll call at the police station. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where he passed away on March 7.

His body reached his village on March 8.

Singh was a native of Phusapur village in Neemrana area of Alwar district and is survived by a son and two daughters who are married.

Notably, on March 7, an Army officer from Jhunjhunu posted in Leh also succumbed to cardiac arrest. He also did not have any medical history and was fit.

