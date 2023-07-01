Jaipur, July 1 ( IANS) Taking cognisance of a video that went viral on social media in which some people could be seen stripping, assaulting and parading a widow at a village in Udaipur district, the police on Saturday arrested the main accused in the case, her two brothers and sister-in-law.

The incident took place under the Bakaria police station limits. The police had received the information that on Thursday, a woman was stripped naked and brutally assaulted by other women in Devla town, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

Sources said the widow allegedly had an affair with a married man in her village. In the video, her wailing five-year-old son could be clinging on to his mother while others assaulted her.

No one had filed a complaint in the matter. Taking suo moto cognisance of the incident, SP Bhuvan Bhushan directed SHO Mukesh Kumar to take action in the matter.

After obtaining information about the victim, a police team reached her home following which a probe was launched after registering a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The team led by SHO Mukesh Kumar then launched a search to nab the accused, all residents of Pali district. The main accused, the victim’s sister-in-law and two brothers, who were hiding in the forest in the Thana Nana area of Pali district, were detained with the help of local police.

Bhushan said that considering the seriousness of the incident, he himself went to the victim’s house along with the District Collector and provided her medical aid. The victim has been brought to Udaipur for further assistance.

2023070132501