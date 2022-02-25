INDIA

Rajasthan students stuck in Ukraine seek govt support

Many students from Rajasthan are stuck in war-hit Ukraine, who are awaiting help from the Centre to return to India.

Mahendra, a student from Nagaur studying in Ukraine, urged the Rajasthan government and the government of India to help him and other students return to India.

In a video message shared on social media, Mahendra said, “Indian students are worst-affected by the war between Ukraine and Russia and hence the state and Central governments should work to bring us back soon.”

He tagged @PMO and @RajCMO in his twèet.

Meanwhile, two girls from Bhilwara, who returned home recently, said that a few students from Bhilwara are still stuck in Ukraine.

“They are worried and terrorised,” said Avika Vijayvergiya.

Meanwhile, another student named Aashita Soni said, “The Indian government should help us reach home.”

Another student, Harshil Mehra, said that all they can hear is the sound of explosions.

“Our friends who left for airport are quite sad as the airport was shut. We are hoping the Indian government will help us,” he said.

Another medical student from Anupgarh in Shriganganagar district said the situation is quite tensed in Ukraine and there are around 100 students with her.

“We have been advised to stay where we are and the Indian Embassy has assured quick help,” he said.

Bharatpur district’ Shubham, who’s pursuing his MBBS in Ukraine, said that roads are deserted in the country and everyone has packed themselves inside their houses.

“A few minutes back, we were asked to pack our bags as we are being sent to a safe place,” Shubham said, adding, “Marshal law has been clamped here, so everyone stuck inside their houses.”

