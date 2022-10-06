INDIA

Rajasthan to be promoted as adventure tourism destination

After promoting it as a monsoon retreat during rains, the Rajasthan Tourism is all set to provide the visitors an adrenaline rush by showcasing the desert state as an adventure destination.

“We are in the process of chalking out a detailed guideline so that norms are in place as we start branding Rajasthan as an adventure destination,” said Gayatri Rathore, Principal secretary, Tourism department, Government of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is apt for adventure activities like quad biking, hot air ballooning, zip lining, water sports activities in lakes like banana rides and many more. There are lakes, hills, mountains, desert, sand and clear skies and hence it can be promoted as adventure tourism, she added.

“We have seen tourist footfall jump manyfold and cross pre-Covid numbers. In fact, in summers also, Rajasthan had a large chunk of tourists this year and riding high on optimism, we are now working on a policy for promoting it as an adventure destination,” she added.

20221006-113404

