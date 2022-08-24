INDIA

Rajasthan to host ‘National Scout and Guide Jamboree’ in Jan 2023

NewsWire
0
2

The ‘National Scout and Guide Jamboree’, a mega event, will be organised from January 4 to 10, 2023 at Rohat in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Over 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country, including 1,500 from various foreign countries, will participate in the 18th National Jamboree to be hosted by Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Rajasthan will host the mega event after 66 years.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 24.70 crore for organising the Jamboree. Also, approval has been given to transfer Rs 10 crore from the total sanctioned amount to the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Various competitions like State Gate, Pioneering Project, Adventure Valley, Global Village Development, Integration Games, March Past, Colour Party, Folk Dance, Physical Performance, State Day Exhibition, Band Performance, Rock Climbing, Parasailing and Water Activities will be organised in the seven-day event.

The Chief Minister had announced Rs 25 crore in the budget of 2022-23 for the National Jamboree. In July, Gehlot also released the poster for the event. On the occasion, he took feedback from the officials on the preparations for the Jamboree.

20220825-015804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP to have ATS commando centre in Deoband

    Assam CM terms Jharkhand Congress MLA’s FIR against him as ‘fake’

    Sharmila slams Telangana CM over ‘lack of development’ in Medak

    Omar, Mehbooba demand impartial probe in Hyderpora encounter