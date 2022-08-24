The ‘National Scout and Guide Jamboree’, a mega event, will be organised from January 4 to 10, 2023 at Rohat in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Over 35,000 scouts and guides from all over the country, including 1,500 from various foreign countries, will participate in the 18th National Jamboree to be hosted by Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Rajasthan will host the mega event after 66 years.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 24.70 crore for organising the Jamboree. Also, approval has been given to transfer Rs 10 crore from the total sanctioned amount to the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Various competitions like State Gate, Pioneering Project, Adventure Valley, Global Village Development, Integration Games, March Past, Colour Party, Folk Dance, Physical Performance, State Day Exhibition, Band Performance, Rock Climbing, Parasailing and Water Activities will be organised in the seven-day event.

The Chief Minister had announced Rs 25 crore in the budget of 2022-23 for the National Jamboree. In July, Gehlot also released the poster for the event. On the occasion, he took feedback from the officials on the preparations for the Jamboree.

20220825-015804