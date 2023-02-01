INDIA

Rajasthan will get major benefit from Bharatmala, National Highways: Poonia

NewsWire
0
0

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Wednesday termed the Budget 2023-24 as all-inclusive and said it will strengthen each and every section of the country.

Addressing media here, Poonia said: “From basic development of the country, to green development, to the uplift of the underprivileged to the welfare of the youth, this public welfare budget visualised by the Modi government, will further strengthen each and every section of the country.”

The budget gave great convenience to the middle class people by increasing the tax slab to Rs 7 lakh, he said, claiming: “Under the efficient, strong and visionary leadership of illustrious Prime Minister Modi, since 2014, the way India’s economy kept pace with the world’s economy with self-respect, is the reason why today India is the fifth largest economy of the world.”

He also praised the increase in the budget of the Indian Army in the budget and Modi government’s focus on farmers.

This government is completely dedicated to the welfare of the farmers, Rs 2 lakh crore has been directly transferred to 12 crore farmers in their accounts which is a welcome step, he added.

Rajasthan received a budget of 56,000 crore in the railways last year also. The development of Bharatmala and National Highways is the priority of the basic development of the Modi government, and the people of Rajasthan will get a major share and benefit from it, he added.

20230201-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS unveils new laptops in India to empower users

    Congress takes jibe at Centre over petrol price

    Chess Olympiad: Humpy, Vaishali help India beat Georgia in women’s section

    Who’s who of Congress in Associated Journals shareholders list