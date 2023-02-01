Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Wednesday termed the Budget 2023-24 as all-inclusive and said it will strengthen each and every section of the country.

Addressing media here, Poonia said: “From basic development of the country, to green development, to the uplift of the underprivileged to the welfare of the youth, this public welfare budget visualised by the Modi government, will further strengthen each and every section of the country.”

The budget gave great convenience to the middle class people by increasing the tax slab to Rs 7 lakh, he said, claiming: “Under the efficient, strong and visionary leadership of illustrious Prime Minister Modi, since 2014, the way India’s economy kept pace with the world’s economy with self-respect, is the reason why today India is the fifth largest economy of the world.”

He also praised the increase in the budget of the Indian Army in the budget and Modi government’s focus on farmers.

This government is completely dedicated to the welfare of the farmers, Rs 2 lakh crore has been directly transferred to 12 crore farmers in their accounts which is a welcome step, he added.

Rajasthan received a budget of 56,000 crore in the railways last year also. The development of Bharatmala and National Highways is the priority of the basic development of the Modi government, and the people of Rajasthan will get a major share and benefit from it, he added.

