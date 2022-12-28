INDIA

Rajasthan’s Churu shivers at 0.6 degree

As a cold wave continued in Rajasthan, Churu recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius, while Sikar (Fatehpur) came in the second place with 0.8 degree.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures in Karauli was 1.7 degree, Hanumangarh 1.8 degree, Bhilwara 4.3 degrees, Nagaur 4.7 degrees and Bikaner 5.5 degrees.

The Met Department said the weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours while shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were observed at isolated places in the northern part of Rajasthan.

During the last 24 hours, below normal temperatures was registered in Bikaner and Ajmer.

An appreciable rise was seen in the last 24 hours in the night temperatures, said weather officials.

20221228-121001

