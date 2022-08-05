With growing number of cattle heads succumbing to the lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan, the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation has opened the state’s first lumpy care centre at the Hingonia Gaushala in the city.

Mayor Soumya Gurjar said that to check the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan, the Hingonia Gaushala, which is run by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Jaipur, has opened the state’s first lumpy care centre.

The gaushala has around 13,500 cows, out of which 125 have been infected by the disease. A four-member committee has been constituted to monitor the infected cows on a daily basis.

A help-line number in this regard has also been issued for livestock owners of the corporation area. If any shelterless cow is found infected or symptomatic, help can be obtained by reporting the matter at the helpdesk number.

A separate ambulance should be arranged to bring the cows infected by the lumpi virus to the gaushala.

The lumpy skin disease has created panic in Rajasthan. It is a contagious skin disease that has killed more than 5,000 cattle heads in the desert state so far, while over one lakh cattle heads have been infected by it.

