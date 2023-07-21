INDIA

Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district braces for flood

Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district is bracing for floods as a massive volume of rainwater is set to be released into the Ghaggar river from the Ottu barrage in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

Heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana have already led to a steady increase in the water level of Ghaggar river.

According to official data, water discharge from the Ottu barrage has reached 38,400 cusecs and authorities in Haryana fear that it may increase to 40,000 cusecs in the next few hours.

The Hanumangarh district administration is taking steps to delay the arrival of floods and has also started evacuating villages.

It has delayed the flood situation for three days by diverting the Haryana rainwater into the Indira Gandhi Canal and by repairing the breaches in the river.

However, the Ghaggar river and Indira Gandhi Canal have now reached full capacities.

Hanumangarh District Collector Rukmani Riar said: “We are closely monitoring the situation as water levels rise. In response to the escalating situation, we have taken immediate action to evacuate villages in low lying areas. We have set up relief camps to provide shelter and support to those affected and our teams are working to address the challenges at hand,”

Veteran Congress leader Pawan Godara, who was on the ground with district administration on Thursday, said that over 2,000 people have been relocated to safer areas and over 1,200 others have sought refuge in the administration’s relief camps.

2023072142807

