Rajasthan’s Khatushyamji temple closed till further orders

Sikar’s Khatushyamji temple will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday till further orders, as per the order issued by the temple committee.

The chairman of the temple committee, Shambhu Singh, has said that in order to make easy darshan arrangements for the devotees, the Khatushyam temple has been completely closed for darshan from 10 p.m. 13 November 2022 till further orders. “The devotees should reach the temple to have darshan only after the issuing of next order,” he said.

On November 10, District Collector Dr Amit Yadav and SP Kunwar Rashtradeep had a meeting of temple committee and officials to expand arrangements in Khatushyamji temple and town. In such a situation, work will start to change the system in the temple and the town. “Arrangements have to be made smooth in the temple before the Falgun fair,” said officials.

Around 20,000 devotees visit the temple premises daily to offer their prayers. There is more crowd on weekends and holidays. Khatushyam Baba’s birthday falls on the occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi which is celebrated on 11th day after Diwali. On this occassion, about 10 lakh people come for darshan.

Officials said that the entry and exit system of devotees will be enhanced in the main temple, the line of devotees will be increased in 75 feet fair ground and the remaining part of the 75 feet fair ground will be covered with a shed. Besides these, many other works are in progress.

