The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan was on Monday notified as India’s 52nd tiger reserve, Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

It is the state’s fourth tiger reserve after Ranthambore, Sariska, and Mukundra.

The Minister, in a tweet, said: “Pleased to note Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve has been notified today. The 52nd Reserve of India will conserve biodiversity and bring in ecotourism and development to the area.

He added that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, “we are committed to preserving our wildlife”.

According to Yadav, the newly-notified tiger reserve includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side and “facilitates dispersal of tigers from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve”.

“The floristic diversity of this new tiger reserve makes it an important area for research and education. Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat, Ramgarh palace would encourage eco tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities,” he added.

20220516-214803