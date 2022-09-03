ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajat Dahiya lost 18 kilos for his role in ‘Sanjog’

Rajat Dahiya had to shed 18 kgs of weight to play 30-year-old Gopal in the show ‘Sanjog’ opposite Kamya Panjabi.

The actor, who was playing a bulky middle aged man in his last show ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ has to put in a lot of effort to depict the personality of a well-built young man in his present serial.

He shared: “I had to put in a lot of effort for the character of Gopal because earlier, in ‘Tujhe Hai Raabta’, I was playing a 55-year-old man, who was bulky. In Sanjog, I am playing a fit guy in his 30s.”

Rajat opted for a strict diet and regular exercise to get the kind of physique needed for his role.

“So, to get into Gopal’s character, I worked out regularly for more than 3 to 4 months while maintaining a proper and strict diet. Through this, I have managed to lose almost 15 to 18 kgs of weight and I have been maintaining this physique ever since.

“I just hope the audience will like me in this new avatar and shower me with a lot of love and appreciation,” he added.

‘Sanjog’ is a story of two mothers Amrita, played by Shefali Sharma and Gauri, portrayed by Kamya Panjabi and how they do everything for their daughters yet find them completely opposite to them in their behaviour and approach towards life.

