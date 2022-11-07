ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajat Verma opens up on playing a negative character for the first time

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rajat Verma, who has featured in TV shows such as ‘Beyhadh 2’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ and ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi’ among others, is essaying a grey character with negative undertones for the first time in his career in the daily soap ‘Faltu’.

The show is about a frustrated married couple who name their fourth girl-child ‘Faltu’ (portrayed by Niharika Chouksey) as they wanted a boy.

However, her life changes when she meets a young cricket coach Ayaan Mittal, played by Aakash Ahuja.

In the television show, Rajat plays the character of Siddharth Mittal, a very talented man with a good knowledge and background of business and is also a cousin of Ayaan Mittal. The business is being handled by Ayaan Mittal. Siddharth thinks he is more capable of running a business. This leads to love-and-hate relationship between the two brothers.

Rajat informs IANS: “It’s the first time I am doing such a grey character and of course, it’s really challenging as it’s not relatable at all, But yes, I am giving my hundred per cent to get into the skin of the character. Sometimes it gets difficult as I look soft and the character demands a hard look with all that eye expressions. I believe this is the best part of being an actor as you get to play such different characters. This is the true art.”

He further continues to appreciate his co-actors Niharika and Aakash, saying: “All the co-actors are just amazing. I haven’t worked with any of them before, but they all are so supportive and we genuinely help each other with their dialogue’s delivery. It doesn’t feel like we just met a few days back which is surely the best thing.”

‘Faltu’ airs on Star Plus.

20221107-161602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nothing political about Udhayanidhi-starrer ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’, says director

    Kangana Ranaut: We rarely have heroines performing action scenes in our...

    Malayalam Superstar Dileep being interrogated at Crime Branch office

    Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious birthday wish for Anil Kapoor goes viral