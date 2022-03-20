INDIA

Rajbhar denies returning to NDA, will remain with SP

By NewsWire
0
0

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has categorically denied any meeting with the BJP leadership and has ruled out the possibility of his return to the NDA alliance.

A photograph of Rajbhar with Union Minister Amit Shah went viral on the social media on Saturday, fuelling reports of his return to the NDA.

Rajbhar said that an old photograph had been posted on the social media with the intention of driving a wedge in the SP-led alliance.

“I have never met any BJP leader and I will remain with Samajwadi Party. The alliance with Akhilesh Yadav is firm and will continue. We will shortly begin work on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Rajbhar said that on March 28, he and Akhilesh Yadav would go to Ghazipur to attend a function together.

The SBSP was an ally of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls but had parted ways before 2019 parliament elections.

Later, Rajbhar joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance in the recently held Assembly polls.

Rajbhar had contested 18 Assembly seats in the alliance and won six.

20220320-091404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man arrested by J&K police for ‘hate campaign’

J&K politics enters new era after crackdown on political nexus with...

AP govt on alert mode as heavy rains set to hit...

Slaying the blob hair look