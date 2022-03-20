Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has categorically denied any meeting with the BJP leadership and has ruled out the possibility of his return to the NDA alliance.

A photograph of Rajbhar with Union Minister Amit Shah went viral on the social media on Saturday, fuelling reports of his return to the NDA.

Rajbhar said that an old photograph had been posted on the social media with the intention of driving a wedge in the SP-led alliance.

“I have never met any BJP leader and I will remain with Samajwadi Party. The alliance with Akhilesh Yadav is firm and will continue. We will shortly begin work on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Rajbhar said that on March 28, he and Akhilesh Yadav would go to Ghazipur to attend a function together.

The SBSP was an ally of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls but had parted ways before 2019 parliament elections.

Later, Rajbhar joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav’s alliance in the recently held Assembly polls.

Rajbhar had contested 18 Assembly seats in the alliance and won six.

