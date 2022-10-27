INDIA

Rajbhar to hold rally in Patna today

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will hold a rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.

Rajbhar recently threatened Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with dire consequences for not conducting caste census in Bihar.

Piyush Mishra, the national spokesperson of SBSP, said: “Rajbhar is starting the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Bihar. He is expected to make a big announcement here in a rally which he named as ‘Savdhaan rally’.”

The preparations for the rally were underway for the last one month. Rajbhar also met with Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani on Wednesday.

“Rajbhar will target Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. The latter had made a poll promise to give 10 lakh jobs from the first signature as deputy CM. He will point out issues like caste-based census and unemployment during the Savdhaan rally,” Mishra said.

After establishing the party in Uttar Pradesh, Rajbhar is now targetting Bihar.

