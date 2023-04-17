Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met the families of the 2008 blast victims here and assured them that they would definitely get justice.

She visited the families on Sunday and later went to Chandpole Hanuman Temple where she lit 80 divas in remembrance of the victims who died on May 13, 2008 in serial bomb blasts.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan High Court acquitted four accused in the serial blast case. However, Raje prayed that the accused be punished.

“I pray to Hanuman ji that the terrorists who mercilessly killed 80 innocent people in the serial blasts in Jaipur on May 13, 2008, should be hanged as soon as possible,” she said.

Raje also met the families of the blast victims and assured them that they would definitely get justice. The family members said that when her BJP government had put those terrorists in jail and were sentenced to death by the lower court, they were hopeful of getting justice. “But Ashok Gehlot’s government could not get justice delivered by failing to represent the case strongly in court and hence the accused were set free in the case. Eventually, all terrorists were acquitted and hopes of justice started dying in the Congress rule,” they said.

Raje said, “The agony of the families of the victims has doubled due to the acquittal of the terrorists of the Jaipur blasts. Realizing their pain, today I have lit 80 lamps of faith in the Hanuman temple.”

