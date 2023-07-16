: BJP President J.P Nadda on Sunday said that in the Jaipur bomb blast case, the Vasundhara Raje government started a fast track court while the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government worked towards releasing the terrorists.

Nadda said that the Gehlot government is marred with favoritism.

“Congress stands for ‘Utpidan’, ‘Pakshpat’ and ‘Atyachar’ (oppression, favouritism and atrocities). It has no right to be in power in Rajasthan even for a minute,” Nadda said while launching the ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ programme in the state.

He said that the Gehlot government has bulldozed the homes of Hindu refugees who had come from Bangladesh and Pakistan while the BJP government had a dream to build the Ram temple.

“The Ram temple is being completed. Kedarnath, Ujjain has been renovated. We are also getting the Pushkar shrine renovated,” Nadda said.

He said that the Chief Minister’s family members are taking tenders worth thousands of crores and he is engaged in nurturing his family only.

“The husband of a Bharatpur minister is accused of rape and murder but Gehlot is working to save him. Congress is a party of mother, son and daughter. Gehlot is on contract. Sachin is on a sub-contract,” Nadda said.

Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlighted crime against women, the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, communal riots and other issues.

He also released a ‘Fail Card’ of the Congress-led state government

Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia also attacked the Gehlot government about farmer loans saying that the promises were not kept by the Congress leadership.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that Gehlot’s government has been engaged in corruption since the last four and half years.

“There is loot all around. Yesterday, the Gehlot government broke all the records. Their former leader of ministerial rank was caught taking a bribe of Rs.18.40 lakh. Religious conversions are taking place in the state. By closing our Bhamashah scheme, they started the Chiranjeevi scheme. Annapurna Rasoi was changed to Indira Yojana. The quality of food has deteriorated,” she said.

“I feel like crying after listening to paper leak cases. 19 papers got leaked. The future of 40 lakh youth has been ruined,” she said.

‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ program, which was started from Jaipur, will be launched at division and assembly level as well.

A separate website has also been launched for this campaign. All the information related to the program from the state level to the assembly level will be available on the website. The programme will run across the state till August 1. BJP has also announced a major protest in Jaipur on August 1.

