Rajeev Khandelwal loves to cook

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says he loves to cook, but doesnt like to take help from cookery shows or online tips.

“I love to cook but I don’t like to follow recipes or Google them. My wife is a huge fan of cookery shows but I could never understand her love for such shows. I enter the kitchen and make something from the ingredients available and sometimes it turns out really nice,” Rajeev said.

“I believe you need creativity to cook and there is a technique to it. It’s not at all an easy job,” he added.

He will be playing a chef in ALTBalaji’s web series “Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala”.

On his tryst with kitchen and cooking, the actor said:””My dad was in the Army and was usually posted at borders. We were three brothers but I would be the one helping my mom in the kitchen. I would make tea for her or make chapattis as she was the last one to eat at home. This is how I actually learned cooking””

