Rajeev Siddhartha to be seen in Prakhash Jha’s next

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who was seen in “Four More Shots Please” and “Upstarts”, will be seen in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next, a web show.

Rajeev, who has also worked in movies like “Dil Dosti Etc” and “Jolly LLB”, has praised Jha and called himself his fan.

“It is surreal working with someone like Prakash sir because I have been an ardent fan of his films and just being on the set is a great learning experience,” Rajeev said.

A source close to the actor said: “Content and talent are now the kings, with stars taking a back seat and that’s exactly what Rajeev offers. The actor seems to be ecstatic as he is going to be a part of a web show by one of his favourite directors, Prakash Jha.”

Details related to the show are still under the wraps.

“Upstarts”, a Netflix film, is the first Indian movie to capture the startup mania sweeping the country. The film is directed by Udai Singh Pawar.

