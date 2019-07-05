Rajendra Chawla, Naveen Pandita to play evil father-son duo on TV

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actors Rajendra Chawla and Naveen Pandita will play father and son in the show “Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna”.

They will be seen essaying negative leads who plot against Shrenu Parikh’s character.

“I have seen Rajendraji multiple times on screen and I was in awe of his act on the very first day on the set. Sharing screen space with him as his son is going to be very helpful for me and I feel privileged,” Naveen said, on playing Rajendra Chawla’s son.

Talking of his character, Rajendra Chawla said: “My character Anupam Chopra is the manager of a business empire who never got credit for his work. The biggest reason for me to take up this role was Anupam Chopra is an unabashedly bad guy and has no qualms about it.”

The show airs on StarPlus.

