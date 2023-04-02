Senior BJP MLA Rajendra Singh Rathore was elected the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and former state President Satish Poonia the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state BJP Legislature Party meeting held on Sunday.

In the meeting held at the party headquarters, Rathore, who was the Deputy Leader of Opposition so far, was unanimously elected to the post in the presence of new state President C.P. Joshi, in-charge Arun Singh, state General Secretary, Organisation, Chandra Shekhar and other senior leaders.

In his remarks of the occasion, Rathore thanked the party’s national leadership as well as state leaders.

By making Rathore the Leader of the Opposition, the BJP has sought to woo the Rajput community.

Party leaders said that an attempt was made to pacify the Jat community by making Poonia the deputy leader.

Apart from this, the BJP had sought to reach out to the Brahmin community by making Joshi the new state chief.

A party worker called the new appointments a wonderful initiative.

