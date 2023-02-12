INDIA

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed new governor of Bihar (Ld)

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed the governors of 13 states including Bihar.

As per the notification issued from the President office, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the new governor of Bihar. He will replace Phagu Chauhan.

Arlekar was shifted from the post of Himachal Pradesh’s governor to Bihar.

The President has sent Phagu Chauhan to Meghalaya as the state’s new governor.

Arlekar served as MLA from 2002 to 2007 in Goa assembly. He also served as speaker of Goa assembly from 2012 to 2015.

Arlekar was also the environment, forest and Panchayati Raj minister in the Goa government from 2015 to 2017 and then he was appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2017.

Arlerkar, a BJP leader, has close connection with RSS headquarters of Nagpur. He will be the 41th governor of Bihar.

Phagu Chauhan was appointed as 40th governor of Bihar in 2019. During his tenure, the important 2020 Bihar assembly election was held and Nitish Kumar also changed the government from NDA to Mahagathbandhan.

Phagu Chauhan was elected as a MLA on the ticket of Dalit Kisan Mazdoor Party in 1985 from Ghosi constituency. He was elected six times from the Ghosi assembly constituency.

Earlier, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Kosiyari and L-G of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur resigned from their posts. President Droupadi Murmu accepted their resignation and also changed the governors of 13 states.

According to the notification Ramesh Bais, who was the governor of Jharkhand, will be the new governor of Maharashtra while, retired brigadier B.D. Mishra will be the new L-G of Ladakh.

