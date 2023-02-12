INDIA

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed new governor of Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

President Droupadi Murmu appointed the governors of 13 states including Bihar on Sunday.

As per the notification issued from the President office, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be the new governor of Bihar. He will replace Phagu Chauhan.

Arlekar was the governor of Himachal Pradesh. The President has sent Phagu Chauhan to Meghalaya as the state’s new governor.

Earlier, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Kosiyari and L-G of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur resigned from their posts. President Droupadi Murmu accepted their resignations and also changed the governors of 13 states.

According to the notification, Ramesh Bans who was the governor of Jharkhand, will be the new governor of Maharashtra while, retired brigadier B.D. Mishra will be the new L-G of Ladakh.

20230212-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KJo: No one can afford a movie like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie...

    Raj Budget 2022: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 1 lakh...

    Actor Vijay’s fan club wins over 100 seats in TN rural...

    Hindu hotheads raise the ‘love jihad’ temperature in Karnataka