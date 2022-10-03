CPI’s Kerala Secretary Kanam Rajendran was on Monday unanimously elected for a third successive term at the party’s state conference which ended here.

Even though there were talks that a faction opposed to Rajendran would field a candidate, this did not happen.

The term is for three years.

The CPI is the second biggest constituent in the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front.

In the run-up to the conference, there was speculations that Rajendran will not be given an easy run and will have to fight it out to the post, especially after former top leaders and former Ministers C. Divakaran and K.E. Ismail expressed keenness to contest.

However, the duo turned to be at the receiving end as they were both removed from the State Council on account of the ‘above age 75’ guidelines.

Both of them are above 75 and hence they will have to remain out of the decision- making bodies and will now be given the tag of ‘senior leader’.

