INDIA

Rajendran unanimously elected CPI’s Kerala Secretary for third time

NewsWire
0
0

CPI’s Kerala Secretary Kanam Rajendran was on Monday unanimously elected for a third successive term at the party’s state conference which ended here.

Even though there were talks that a faction opposed to Rajendran would field a candidate, this did not happen.

The term is for three years.

The CPI is the second biggest constituent in the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front.

In the run-up to the conference, there was speculations that Rajendran will not be given an easy run and will have to fight it out to the post, especially after former top leaders and former Ministers C. Divakaran and K.E. Ismail expressed keenness to contest.

However, the duo turned to be at the receiving end as they were both removed from the State Council on account of the ‘above age 75’ guidelines.

Both of them are above 75 and hence they will have to remain out of the decision- making bodies and will now be given the tag of ‘senior leader’.

20221003-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra ministers hand over Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to soldier’s family...

    Nikhat Zareen inaugurates new Adidas store in Bengaluru

    UP man held for posing with Hindu god at Imambara

    Shardul Thakur replaces injured Prasidh Krishna in India ‘A’ squad