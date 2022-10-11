INDIA

Raje's confidante Devi Singh Bhati's return to BJP hangs in balance

Former chief minster Vasundhara Raje’s confidante and veteran leader Devi Singh Bhati’s announcement to return to BJP has proven to be a damp squid as the party in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday proclaimed that no one’s entry to the party is possible without the consent of party’s state President.

As per official sources, many party leaders who left the BJP before assembly or parliamentary polls now want to return back to the party.

In the same series, on October 8, BJP leader and former minister Bhati had announced his return to the BJP.

He monitored all arrangements during Vasundhara Raje’s recent visit to Bikaner. Further, without any kind of conversation or consent with the state BJP office bearers, he himself announced to join BJP on October 8.

Due to this, the state BJP was also in a tizzy. This was seen as indiscipline even before joining the party.

Before the last Lok Sabha elections, in March 2019, former minister Devi Singh Bhati had announced to leave the BJP. Then he had said that he has decided to leave the party after Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was made a candidate again in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the party’s state in-charge Arun Singh on Tuesday made it clear that no one’s entry is possible without the consent of the party’s state President.

Arun Singh said that only after talking to BJP state President Satish Poonia, the leaders will be able to join BJP and return home. A committee will be formed regarding the joining of leaders in the party. That committee will discuss and scrutinise all the aspects including the profile of the leaders.

Those leaders who would like to join BJP after being impressed by the work being done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, will be scrutinised. Then the joining will be done only after talking to the state President Satish Poonia, he added.

Sources said that former Union minister and MP Subhash Maharia, former minister Rajkumar Rinwa, besides former MLAs, party functionaries want to return to the party.

Earlier, former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari has already made his ghar vapasi and has been elected as the Rajya Sabha MP.

