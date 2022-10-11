New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) Internationally acclaimed, Indian designer Rajesh Pratap Singh is set to make a return to the physical runway for Lakme Absolute Grand Finale on day five of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

His unique collection will showcase his perspective on traditional techniques reinterpreted in a contemporary language. Championing the trend statement of the season, #ReadyForACloseUp, the highly anticipated finale will celebrate iconic moments in the journey of the brand while having the Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation at the heart of it. Lakme’s muse and brand ambassador, Mrunal Thakur will be the show opener at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale.

Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh said: “It is an absolute honor to be returning as the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer this season. Presenting a collection at LakmeFashion Week C FDCI has always been an incredibly special and memorable experience, and more so this year as we celebrate Lakme’s iconic journey in the country and its pioneering milestones along the way. This collection is my humble effort to marry a take on retro glam couture and soft glam makeup with Mrunal Thakur gracing the runway.

Embodying the attributes of the Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation, the show will exude radiance and grace, drawing inspiration from the blend of skincare and beauty in this range.”

Drawing a parallel from the way Lakme’s constant contemporisation of beauty through new trends and transformative innovations over the years, the show will bring to life its iconic journey and set the tone for a multitude of trend statements in the future. With a contemporary take on Indian classics, the collection will incorporate modern techniques in quintessential Indian couture such as sarees with structured jackets with a color palette spanning ivory, metallics, and blacks, with embellishments to top it off.

Building on the ‘skinification’ of makeup, the Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation is infused with the skin-loving goodness of Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, for flawless-looking, dewy skin within and without. Ideal for Indian skin and available in 12 beautiful shades, the range promises buildable coverage with a long-lasting, comfortable matte finish that ensures utmost comfort and a flawless base.

Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designers, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said, “As we return to another season of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, the beauty trend statement this edition #ReadyForACloseup, brings to center stage the most important nuance of makeup with its Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation – a dewy, radiant, light-weight base powered by the skin-loving care of a serum.

“For the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale, we are excited to collaborate with celebrated designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, who is known for always pushing boundaries, pioneering trends, and reimagining fashion in its truest form, just like Lakme has reimagined beauty over the years. Rajesh’s signature clothing famously made with bespoke fabric and exquisite tailoring looks even more remarkable up close, making him the natural choice for the Lakme beauty trend #ReadyforaCloseup. This show will witness the iconic journey of Lakmeover an unforgettable evening.”

Makeup artist Daniel Bauer will conceptualize the makeup look for the show this season, complementing Lakme and Rajesh Pratap Singh. Commenting on the trend statement for the season, Daniel Bauer said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Lakme once again at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, as the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale is one of the biggest creative platforms for makeup artists to showcase their art and vision.

“In 2022, we have observed that the dewy, no-makeup makeup look is one of the fastest growing trends globally, where ‘skin is in’. Lakme Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation is the ideal launch this season, as it accentuates the texture of the skin and focuses on the ‘skinification’ of makeup. It is always a pleasure to see Rajesh Pratap Singh’s magical vision come to life, I am excited to be a part of this creative union.”

