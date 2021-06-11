Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is known for his role of Malhar Rao Holkar in the television show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, asserts that showbiz is a competitive industry but the competition should be with oneself to do better.

“It’s a highly competitive environment we live in, but I strongly believe one has to be true to oneself and one’s belief to succeed in life. The competition should be with oneself to do better. Being a part of shows like ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’ reaffirms my belief,” said Holkar.

The actor says he doesn’t let any kind of negativity get to him.

“At the end of the day, I don’t dwell in thoughts like who was better than me. I look back to see how better I was than yesterday. This is applicable both personally and professionally,” says the actor, whose show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

