INDIA

Rajeshwari Gayakwad brawl case: No complaint registered, say K’taka police

NewsWire
0
0

An scuffle allegedly broke out between Indian women’s cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad and the staff of a local supermarket in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The incident took place when the slow left-arm orthodox bowler was shopping for stationery items with a friend in a supermarket.

The supermarket management alleged that following the incident, a group of persons supporting Gayakwad barged into the shop and created ruckus.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar clarified that no complaint was registered from either side regarding the incident.

“They have not approached the police station either. These small incidents take place normally. In my opinion, since Rajeshwari Gayakwad represents the Indian cricket team, the incident has gathered attention,” he said.

This is not a big issue, it is a verbal spat. There is no necessity to give importance. When asked about goondas being called for assault, SP Anand Kumar stated that if a complaint is received in this regard, they will initiate legal action.

The law is equal for everyone and there is no special treatment to celebrities, he stated.

20221201-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Catholic Bishop in Ahmedabad proposes cremation of deceased in Corona times

    Taking care of fashion jewellery in monsoon

    MVA govt stable, safe under Uddhav Thackeray: Praful Patel

    K’taka police arrests 3 chain snatchers, seize over 1 kg gold...