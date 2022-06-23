Polling for the by-election to Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi, which fell vacant after the local MLA Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, is underway at 21 different locations across 190 polling stations in the area.

The AAP has won the seat in the last two successive elections — Vijendra Garg Vijay in 2015 and then Raghav Chadha in 2020.

The three key candidates in fray are — Durgesh Pathak from AAP, Rajesh Bhatia (BJP), and Prem Lata (Congress).

A total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election, which includes 92,221 male, 72,473 female and four third gender voters. There are 591 disabled voters, 39 visually impaired and 64 service voters. There are 1,899 new voters.

“People here have given me a chance to serve my ‘karma and janm bhumi’ Rajinder Nagar for two years. It is my belief that in the time to come, people here will give opportunities to such people who would maintain the pace of work,” said AAP leader Chadha, who reached to cast his vote at around 9 a.m.

He further expressed that he wants more good schools and Mohalla clinics to come up in the area. “People should vote for corruption free government. It is summer as well as a working day, yet people should vote.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said, “My vote is my right… It is an appeal to the local voters to vote in this by-election for the development of their area, and to solve the problems of the constituency.”

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also made a similar appeal and said, “I urge the voters to cast their valuable votes for better development of Rajinder Nagar, and resolving the problems of their constituency.”

It may be noted that the administration has asked the voters to follow the Covid-19 protocol and wear mask while casting their vote. The last one hour of the polling has been allocated for those voters who are corona positive and want to vote. An ambulance has been arranged for the infected voters.

Selfie booths have been set up at the polling stations through which voters can take selfies and post them on social media to encourage other voters to cast their votes.

Apart from this, free pick and drop facility will also be provided for Divyang voters, senior citizens (above 80), pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Six companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the bypoll. It consists of four men and two women forces. Apart from this, 308 Delhi police personnel and 177 home guards have also been deployed.

