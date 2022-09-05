ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajini calls ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ as Ranjith’s best work till date

NewsWire
Tamil actor Rajinikanth has congratulated director Pa Ranjith for his recently released Tamil film ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’, saying that the film was his best work till date.

Taking to Twitter, Ranjith, who has directed Rajinikanth in ‘Kaala’, wrote: “I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our Superstar Rajinikanth sir, (who), after watching ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’. ‘This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far’ are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you sir.”

Rajinikanth wasn’t the only one who complimented Ranjith for the film.

Actress Gayathrie too took to Twitter to shower praise on the film and its director.

She tweeted: “‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ had me laughing, angry, in tears at moments, questioning why things are the way they are! This scene… And just like the movie, you realise, it is through art and artists that you can hope to change one mind at a time!”

She also wrote: “Thank you for this compelling piece of art Pa Ranjith. Kudos to the entire team! The hilariously painful graph of Arjun (Kalaiarasan’s character) is, so so real! So glad to have Ranjith starting a conversation about this! #Loveislove”

