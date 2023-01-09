INDIA

Rajinikanth calls on Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday.

Rajinikanth met Naidu at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The TDP termed it as a courtesy call.

“It was a pleasure to meet and interact with my dear friend ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth today,” tweeted Naidu. He shared a picture of their meeting.

Rajinikanth met Naidu a day after Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan met the former Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan had expressed solidarity with Naidu in the wake of the recent developments in the latter’s Assembly constituency Kuppam.

Naidu was not allowed to conduct road shows and hold meetings in Kuppam last week, consequent to a Government Order (GO) issued by the state government prohibiting meetings on roads.

The GO was issued in the wake of an incident of stampede during Naidu’s road show at Kandukur. Eight persons were killed in the incident that occurred on December 28.

20230109-235002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will wellness tourism grow due to Covid-19?

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets court’s nod to travel abroad

    Jamia masjid row: Bajrang Dal submits PIL to K’taka High Court,...

    Chhavi Mittal shares post on diagnosis of her breast cancer