Rajinikanth gifts golden memorabilia to Rishab Shetty

Superstar Rajinikanth gifted actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty a gold chain and locket over the success of his latest release ‘Kantara’.

Rajinikanth had recently called Rishab Shetty for a personal meet at his Chennai residence where he bestowed him with a gold chain and a gold locket for the super success of his film Kantara.

Rajinikanth was also seen praising the film while calling it a film that happens once in 50 years. This has again added an extra feather to the rising glory of ‘Kantara’.

‘Kantara’ was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

