ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajinikanth issues public notice on infringement of rights, warns legal action

NewsWire
0
0

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth has issued a public notice on the infringement of rights, and warned of legal action against those who commercially exploit the actor’s name, image, voice, etc., without taking his consent.

His advocate S. Elambharathi issued a public notice warning civil and criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor’s personality, including his voice, image, name, and other unique behaviour of his.

The notice issued on Saturday stated that only the actor has the control over the commercial utilization of his personality, name, voice, image, etc.

The notice also said that several mediums, platforms, product manufacturers were misappropriating his name, image, voice, caricature image, and artistic image, and AI-generated images to create confusion among the public and to entice them to buy certain products or to access the medium through which the actor’s manners were misused.

The notice said, “His charisma and nature as an actor and human being has earned him the title of ‘Superstar’ called by millions and millions of his fans across the world. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage to his reputation or personal life would entail a great loss to our client.”

It is to be noted that Rajinikanth is presently shooting for the big-budget movie, ‘Jailor’ in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is playing a cameo role.

20230129-130203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Has Ankit Gupta been shown the exit door?

    Mika Singh says he has bought private island, but doesn’t disclose...

    Vicky Kaushal: Lot to take back from Sam Manekshaw

    Alia flaunts svelte figure as she takes part in fitness challenge