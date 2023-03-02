ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajinikanth, ‘Jai Bhim’ director’s next project announced, will release in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Superstar Rajnikanth’s next movie has been announced and will be directed by TJ Gnanvel. In the movie ‘Thalaivar 170’, sceduled to release in 2024, the actor is reportedly playing a Muslim Police Officer.

Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they will be producing the movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained spotlight with his National Award-winning Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’.

“We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational ‘Rockstar’@anirudhofficial,” read the tweet.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon complete shooting for his upcoming release ‘Jailer’.

20230302-140002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant impresses Ramdev with her ‘Om Namah Shivay’

    Salman: Wouldn’t dare to release any new film for the next...

    KJo, Vicky, Kareena to appear on Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Case Toh Banta...

    JLo loved the idea of flipping gender roles in ‘Shotgun Wedding’