ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajinikanth reaches Vijayawada to attend NTR’s centenary celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived here on Friday to participate in centenary celebrations of Telugu icon Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR.

NTR’s son and well-known Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna received Rajinikanth at Gannavaram Airport here.

The superstar will attend the event scheduled to be held on Friday evening in the city. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders will attend the event.

Balayya, as Balakrishna is popularly known, has invited fans to come out and take part in the celebrations.

NTR, who enjoyed the status of demigod among Telugu speaking people, was a legendary actor of Tollywood. He acted in over 300 films and was known for doing the role of mythological characters.

NTR played Lord Krishna in over 17 films including Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962) and Dana Veera Soora Karna.

He entered politics in 1982 by floating TDP on the slogan of self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months.

Born on May 28, 1923 in Andhra Pradesh, NTR served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1983 to 1989. He led the TDP back to power with a landslide victory in December 1994 but few months later faced a revolt from his son-in-law Chandrabu Naidu, who was unhappy over the interference of NTR’s second wife Lakshmi Parvathi in the party and administrative affairs.

Supported by NTR’s children from first wife, Naidu unseated NTR from power in September 1995. The TDP founder died of cardiac arrest on January 18, 1996.

20230428-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big B mourns passing of pet golden retriever

    Rajat Kapoor’s ‘RK/Rkay’ is a thorough entertainer (IANS Rating: ****)

    50 days, 1,000+ screens globally: ‘Kantara’ continues its spirited run

    Yami Gautam calls her 9 years in Bollywood ‘an incredible journey’