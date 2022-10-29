ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rajinikanth signs two-film deal with Lyca Productions

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has signed two films with popular production house Lyca Productions, best known for having produced director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ along with ‘Madras Talkies’.

Work on these films will begin soon after ‘Jailer’, the film that Rajinikanth is currently working on.

Sources said that of the two films that Rajinikanth will work with Lyca, one is to be officially launched on November 5 in a grand fashion.

They said that already the unit of the first film has begun work and is finalising the list of actors who will be a part of the film.

Meanwhile, work on ‘Jailer’ continues at a brisk pace. The film, apart from Rajinikanth, also features actress Ramya Pandian, Malayalam actor Vinayakan, comedian Yogi Babu and actor Vasanth Ravi.

‘Jailer’, which is Rajinikanth’s 169th film, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music.

